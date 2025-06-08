Paul McCartney Joined Bruce Springsteen At Liverpool Concert And Performing Arts School

Cultural treasures like to hang out together sometimes. Paul McCartney and Bruce Springsteen have shared stages a number of times over the years -- in London, New York, New Jersey, Glastonbury. Last year, McCartney gently roasted Springsteen while presenting him with the Ivor Novello Awards' Academy fellowship. And this week, it happened again, this time in McCartney's Liverpool hometown.

Right now, Bruce Springsteen and his E Street Band are out on a UK tour, inciting the ire of President Donald Trump. On Wednesday and Saturday, Springsteen played two shows at Anfield, Liverpool's soccer stadium. Those two shows were actually Springsteen's first ever in Liverpool. On Friday, Springsteen gave a talk at the Liverpool School For The Performing Arts, and McCartney introduced him.

On Saturday, during Springsteen's second Liverpool show, McCartney joined him onstage. Together, they performed the Beatles' "Can't Buy Me Love" and "Kansas City," the old Leiber and Stoller song that the Beatles covered early on. Springsteen called it a dream come true.

There was no McCartney at Springsteen's first Liverpool show, but the crowd did get to witness the incredibly cute spectacle of Springsteen playing a harmonica duet with a little girl in the crowd.