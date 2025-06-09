Finneas Says He Was Tear-Gassed At LA ICE Protest

People in Los Angeles have been showing up in droves to protest immigration raids, which culminated Saturday into Donald Trump deploying the National Guard. One of the many people protesting the unlawful raids was Finneas, the recording artist and brother/producer to Billie Eilish, who said on Instagram Sunday that he was "tear gassed almost immediately" when he showed up.

"Fuck ICE," Finneas wrote on his Instagram story, before adding: "Tear gassed almost immediately at the very peaceful protest downtown -- they're inciting this." He also reshared a now-viral video from the protests, in which an officer shot a rubber bullet at Australian news reporter Lauren Tomasi.

Expectedly, governor Gavin Newsom has been making lots of anti-Trump tweets regarding the ICE raids and National Guard's reaction to the protests; meanwhile, Finneas also recently announced the Favors, his new band with the singer Ashe. Their album The Dream is out in September, and the lead single "The Little Mess You Made" is out now. Hear that and see Finneas' posts below.

Reporter: All of this about immigration enforcement— Newsom: I think it’s something much more. This is about authoritarian tendencies. This about command and control. This is about power. This about ego. This is a consistent pattern.. this guy has abandoned the core principles… pic.twitter.com/uuAiHzYiIo — Acyn (@Acyn) June 9, 2025