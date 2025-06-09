Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Ryan Davis & The Roadhouse Band – “Monte Carlo / No Limits”

10:54 AM EDT on June 9, 2025

Debbie Davis

Sophomore Lounge record label founder and former State Champion leader Ryan Davis is rolling out the latest album from his Roadhouse Band, New Threats From The Soul. Its Berman-inspired title track was mighty satisfying, and so is single #2. "Monte Carlo / No Limits" boasts backing vocals from Jenny Rose and strings from Elizabeth Fuschia. It's the sort of slightly ornery swaggering roots rock we've come to expect from Davis, but it also has an unexpected foray into drum 'n' bass later on. Yes, drum 'n' bass.

Davis has a statement to share:

There was something about it that held a slightly alternative tone than the rest of the record, or the rest of my songs in general, which I think allowed me to feel less precious about it. I could throw in an awkwardly placed and totally damaged "guitar solo" (if that's what you can even call it) without feeling like it would devalue the verses before or after it. At one point in the studio, we were listening to some roughs and I muttered to myself with only about 60% seriousness "I'm kind of hearing a jungle break type thing happening during the intro/middle/outro riff," unsure of whether anyone was even listening to me. Within less than two minutes, Seth [Manchester, engineer] asked "are you thinking something like this?" and played us a super rudimentary version of what was ultimately sculpted into those crazy DnB/tambo sections. We couldn't stop laughing, and, more often than not, when we're tickled by something to that extent in the studio, it means we're likely onto something worth pursuing. Getting Jenny to overdub the backing vocals once we returned home was the icing on the cake. Her voice is just perfect for it.

Hear it for yourself below.

New Threats From The Soul is out 7/25 on Sophomore Lounge/Tough Love.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Bernice – “Poisson Noël”

December 20, 2025
New Music

John Keek Shares New Single “somuchlove” With Mk.gee & Andrew Aged

December 19, 2025
New Music

Nyxy Nyx – “dreaming in Raincoats 2” (Feat. Midwife’s Madeline Johnston)

December 19, 2025
New Music

Nick Cave & Warren Ellis Release The Death Of Bunny Munro Soundtrack

December 19, 2025
New Music

Pinkshift – “Snow”

December 19, 2025
New Music

Worm – “Blackheart”

December 18, 2025