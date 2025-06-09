Katy Perry’s Sydney Show Interrupted By Stage-Crasher

It's not the best time to be Katy Perry. Last year her album 143 was nothing short of an abomination (working with Dr. Luke and having a video shoot under investigation for environmental infringement definitely didn't help the situation), and for some reason she thought she could redeem herself by singing in space a couple months ago (which only led to the Wendy's Twitter account trolling her). She assured fans that she's OK despite it all, and tonight she dealt with a stage-crasher in Sydney, Australia.

At the Qudos Bank Arena, a concertgoer jumped onto the platform and danced beside Perry, putting his arm around her and busting a move before security intervened. Perry had to move away and continue singing her 2008 hit "Hot N Cold" (if her music still sounded like that, all would be right in the world). Perry had a good attitude about it: "There's never going to be another show like this so just enjoy it," she told the crowd. It took the guards a bit to wrestle the guy off the stage, to the point where, between lyrics, Perry shouted the question that's on all our minds: "What the hell is going on?!"

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that the man is "serial prankster" Johnson Wen. Known as Pyjama Man on TikTok, he stagecrashed the Weeknd's show in Melbourne last fall and the Cricket World Cup Final the year prior, among other incidents. After being removed from Katy Perry's stage, Wen was arrested for "entering enclosed land and obstructing a person in performance of work or duties." He's out on bail.