David Byrne Announces New Album Who Is The Sky? Feat. St. Vincent, Hayley Williams, & More

In February, David Byrne revealed he was working on his first album since 2018's American Utopia, which expanded into a Broadway production. Today, he's announcing Who Is The Sky? and sharing the lead single "Everybody Laughs" featuring his longtime collaborator St. Vincent.

Byrne explains of the song:

Someone I know said, "David, you use the word 'everybody' a lot." I suppose I do that to give an anthropological view of life in New York as we know it. Everybody lives, dies, laughs, cries, sleeps and stares at the ceiling. Everybody’s wearing everybody else’s shoes, which not everybody does, but I have done. I tried to sing about these things that could be seen as negative in a way balanced by an uplifting feeling from the groove and the melody, especially at the end, when St. Vincent and I are doing a lot of hollering and singing together. Music can do that — hold opposites simultaneously. I realized that when singing with Robyn earlier this year. Her songs are often sad, but the music is joyous.

Who Is The Sky? was produced by Kid Harpoon (Harry Styles, Miley Cyrus), and, along with St. Vincent, features Paramore’s Hayley Williams, the Smile drummer Tom Skinner, American Utopia percussionist Mauro Refosco, and the Ghost Train Orchestra. Paramore covered the Talking Heads' "Burning Down The House" last year for the tribute album, and Byrne returned the favor months later with a rendition of "Hard Times." In 2012, St. Vincent and Byrne teamed up for the collaborative LP Love This Giant.

Last week Talking Heads celebrated 50 years of being a band with a "Psycho Killer" music video starring Saoirse Ronan. Next month they'll be releasing a super deluxe edition of More Songs About Buildings And Food. And, coincidentally, the band's Little Creatures album was released 40 years ago toady.

Byrne — who joined Olivia Rodrigo onstage at Gov Ball for “Burning Down The House” over the weekend — has also announced a slew of world tour dates; check them out below along with the "Everybody Laughs" music video directed by Gabriel Barcia-Colombo.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Everybody Laughs"

02 "When We Are Singing"

03 "My Apartment Is My Friend"

04 "A Door Called No"

05 "What Is The Reason For It?"

06 "I Met The Buddha At A Downtown Party"

07 "Don't Be Like That"

08 "The Avant Garde"

09 "Moisturizing Thing"

10 "I'm An Outsider"

11 "She Explains Things To Me"

12 "The Truth"

TOUR DATES:

09/14/2025 - Providence, RI @ Veterans Memorial Auditorium

09/16/2025 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center PAC

09/17/2025 - Columbus, OH @ Mershon Auditorium

09/19/2025 - Akron, OH @ Akron Civic Theatre

09/21/2025 - Schenectady, NY @ Proctors

09/23/2025 - Syracuse, NY @ Landmark Theatre

09/25/2025 - Buffalo, NY @ Shea’s Buffalo Theatre

09/27/2025 - Washington DC @ The Anthem

09/28/2025 - Washington DC @ The Anthem

09/30/2025 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

10/01/2025 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

10/03/2025 - Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

10/04/2025 - Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

10/07/2025 - Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre

10/08/2025 - Portland, ME @ Merrill Auditorium at City Hall

10/10/2025 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

10/14/2025 - Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater

10/16/2025 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark

10/17/2025 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark

10/21/2025 - Toronto, ON, Canada @ Massey Hall

10/22/2025 - Toronto, ON, Canada @ Massey Hall

10/25/2025 - Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

10/28/2025 - Chicago, IL @ The Auditorium

10/29/2025 - Chicago, IL @ The Auditorium

10/31/2025 - Chicago, IL @ The Auditorium

11/03/2025 - Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theatre

11/04/2025 - Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theatre

11/06/2025 - Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre

11/07/2025 - Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre

11/11/2025 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

11/12/2025 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

11/16/2025 - San Francisco, CA @ The Theater at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

11/17/2025 - San Francisco, CA @ The Theater at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

11/20/2025 - Los Angeles, CA @ Dolby Theatre

11/21/2025 - Los Angeles, CA @ Dolby Theatre

11/25/2025 - Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall

11/26/2025 - Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall

11/28/2025 - Dallas, TX @ Music Hall at Fair Park

11/29/2025 - Dallas, TX @ Music Hall at Fair Park

12/02/2025 - Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

12/03/2025 - Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

12/05/2025 - Miami, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theatre

12/06/2025 - Miami, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theatre

01/14/2026 - Auckland, New Zealand @ Spark Arena

01/17/2026 - Brisbane, Australia @ Brisbane Entertainment Center

01/21/2026 - Sydney, Australia @ ICC Sydney Theatre

01/22/2026 - Melbourne, Australia @ Sidney Myer Music Bowl

01/24/2026 - Adelaide, Australia @ Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena

01/27/2026 - Perth, Australia @ RAC Arena

02/12/2026 - Berlin, Germany @ Tempodrom

02/15/2026 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live

02/16/2026 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live

02/18/2026 - Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National

02/21/2026 - Milan, Italy @ Teatro degli Arcimboldi

02/22/2026 - Milan, Italy @ Teatro degli Arcimboldi

02/24/2026 - Frankfurt, Germany @ Jahrhunderthalle

02/27/2026 - Zurich, Switzerland @ The Hall

03/02/2026 - Cardiff, UK @ Utilita Arena

03/03/2026 - London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

03/04/2026 - London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

03/06/2026 - Glasgow, UK @ SEC Armadillo

03/07/2026 - Glasgow, UK @ SEC Armadillo

03/09/2026 - Manchester, UK @ o2 Apollo

03/10/2026 - Manchester, UK @ o2 Apollo

03/13/2026 - Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

03/15/2026 - London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

03/18/2026 - Paris, France @ La Seine Musicale

03/19/2026 - Paris, France @ La Seine Musicale

Who Is The Sky? is out 9/5 via Matador. Pre-order it here.