Pile – “Uneasy”

Bunnies can be creepy. Ever watch Donnie Darko? That's what this new Pile music video reminds me of. It matches the brooding energy of the single, aptly titled "Uneasy," which is the second preview of their forthcoming album Sunshine And Balance Beams.

“I’m grateful for the direction [director] Stefan Fernandez took it,” frontman Rick Maguire says about the video. “There’s a lot of scary things happening right now, especially for historically marginalized groups that are being targeted both here and around the world. I appreciated that Stefan artfully zoomed in on the resistance against imperialism.”

“In light of current events, I felt compelled to create a visual statement on war, survival, and resistance, but through a fantastical, dreamlike lens," Fernandez explains. "In this piece, the deer is the hunted, the hunter is the oppressor, and the bunny-masked girl becomes a symbol — a voice rising up against atrocities, placing herself between violence and the vulnerable. This is no ordinary chase; it’s an allegory for war, displacement, and the quiet power of resistance.”

"Uneasy" follows last month's "Born At Night." Check out the former below.

Sunshine And Balance Beams is out 8/15 via Sooper.