Mantra Of The Cosmos – “Domino Bones (Gets Dangerous)” (Feat. Noel Gallagher)

In 2023, a bunch of UK rock luminaries launched a new supergroup called Mantra Of The Cosmos. The band brings Happy Mondays' Shaun Ryder and Bez together with Ride guitarist Andy Bell and Ringo Starr's son Zak Starkey. Until very recently, Starkey served as the Who's touring drummer, but after some confusing back-and-forth, he appears to be out of the band. Starkey is also a former drummer for Oasis, but he won't rejoin that band on this year's massive stadium tour. (Andy Bell, however, does seem to be back in Oasis for that tour.) Nevertheless, Starkey's former Oasis bandmate Noel Gallagher did come in to record a new song with Mantra Of The Cosmos.

The new song "Domino Bones (Gets Dangerous)" is the third Mantra Of The Cosmos single, following "Gorilla Guerilla" and "X (Wot U Sayin?)." Mantra Of The Cosmos actually released the track as a limited vinyl single earlier this year, and it led to a run of gigs at Liverpool's Cavern Club, the Beatles' old stomping grounds. Now, the song is out on streaming, and it's got a video that Zak Starkey shot while using his kids' toys. It's a chaotic, sputtering dance-rock number that's closer in spirit to the late-period Happy Mondays than to anything I've heard from the various participants' other bands. Check it out below.