Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Mantra Of The Cosmos – “Domino Bones (Gets Dangerous)” (Feat. Noel Gallagher)

11:14 AM EDT on June 11, 2025

In 2023, a bunch of UK rock luminaries launched a new supergroup called Mantra Of The Cosmos. The band brings Happy Mondays' Shaun Ryder and Bez together with Ride guitarist Andy Bell and Ringo Starr's son Zak Starkey. Until very recently, Starkey served as the Who's touring drummer, but after some confusing back-and-forth, he appears to be out of the band. Starkey is also a former drummer for Oasis, but he won't rejoin that band on this year's massive stadium tour. (Andy Bell, however, does seem to be back in Oasis for that tour.) Nevertheless, Starkey's former Oasis bandmate Noel Gallagher did come in to record a new song with Mantra Of The Cosmos.

The new song "Domino Bones (Gets Dangerous)" is the third Mantra Of The Cosmos single, following "Gorilla Guerilla" and "X (Wot U Sayin?)." Mantra Of The Cosmos actually released the track as a limited vinyl single earlier this year, and it led to a run of gigs at Liverpool's Cavern Club, the Beatles' old stomping grounds. Now, the song is out on streaming, and it's got a video that Zak Starkey shot while using his kids' toys. It's a chaotic, sputtering dance-rock number that's closer in spirit to the late-period Happy Mondays than to anything I've heard from the various participants' other bands. Check it out below.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Max B Drops New Mixtape Public Domain 7: The Purge Feat. A$AP Rocky, Kehlani, French Montana, & More

December 23, 2025
New Music

Queen Unearth Previously Unreleased Christmas Song “Not For Sale (Polar Bear)”

December 23, 2025
New Music

Sondre Lerche Takes On Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” For Annual Christmas Cover

December 23, 2025
New Music

Gracie Abrams – “Sold Out” (Feat. Bon Iver & Aaron Dessner)

December 22, 2025
New Music

Bad History Month – “The Fighters” (Dust From 1000 Years Cover)

December 22, 2025
New Music

BEA1991 – “Almost A Lover”

December 21, 2025