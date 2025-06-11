More Alleged Victims Of Former New Pornographers Drummer Come Forward

In April, police in Palm Desert, California arrested the New Pornographers drummer Joseph Seiders and charged him with possession of child pornography, annoying/molesting a child, invasion of privacy, and attempted invasion of privacy. Among other things, Seiders was accused of filming an 11-year-old boy on a cell phone while the boy was using a Chik-Fil-A bathroom and of entering and exiting the same bathroom with underage boys. Since then, more of Seiders' alleged victims have come forward.

KTLA reports that two other minors have filed charges against Joseph Seiders. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office claims that these further charges against Seiders were filed on June 5 and that they are not connected to the April incident that led to Seiders' arrest. He now faces further charges of committing lewd acts with a minor by force or fear, using or coercing a minor to produce child pornography, possession of child pornography, annoying/molesting a child, and invasion of privacy. Police have not revealed the ages or genders of the alleged victims.

The 44-year-old Seiders remains in custody. In an Instagram statement posted shortly after his release, the New Pornographers, whose name now feels like an extremely grim joke, shared a statement, publicly cutting ties with Seiders and pronouncing themselves "absolutely shocked, horrified, and devastated." Seiders joined the band in 2014, when they'd already been around for 17 years.

If you or someone you know is undergoing sexual abuse, please visit rainn.org or contact the National Sexual Assault Helpline at 1-800-656-4673.