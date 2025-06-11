Skip to Content
Laura Stevenson – “I Couldn’t Sleep”

1:10 PM EDT on June 11, 2025

Rachel Brennecke

A few weeks back, Laura Stevenson announced new album Late Great and shared its lead single "Honey." She's back with another preview track today. "I Couldn't Sleep" is a slo-mo folk-rock ballad that applies Stevenson's richly textured voice to some evocative lyrics about being mistakenly down bad. Check out this first verse:

Like watching fireworks on TV,
that’s how it was for me,
and I hoped that it would be a scene from a movie.
I pictured you and me,
the things you’d do to me,
the way you’d move with me,
what that’d do to me,
I couldn’t sleep for weeks.

Stevenson says "I Couldn't Sleep" is "about opening yourself up again to someone new and being somehow relieved that the experience wasn’t what you built it up to be." You can watch the music video she edited below.

Late Great is out 6/27 via Really Records.

