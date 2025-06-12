Yttling Jazz Announce First New Album In 20 Years Illegal Hit: Hear The Title Track

Björn Yttling of Peter Björn And John is reviving his long-dormant project Yttling Jazz. It's been two decades since the debut album Oh Lord Why Can't I Keep My Big Mouth Shut?, and now the Swedish musician is announcing its follow-up Illegal Hit with a new crew of musicians.

The title track serves as the lead single. “The main riff is sort of floating around in space like some debris that you sometimes can see and sometimes not," Yttling explains of it. "Starts with a cool delay drenched drumbeat and then an even cooler bass solo by Dan Berglund. An illegal hit is still a hit, whether it’s in hockey, tennis or music.”

Illegal Hit takes influence from Brian Eno, Jean-Michel Jarre, Nino Rota, Charles Mingus, and Thelonious Monk. The lineup for Yttling Jazz is as follows: Björn Yttling on piano and hammond organ, Fredrik Rundqvist on drums, Dan Berglund on upright bass, Jonas Kullhammar on tenor saxophone, Magnus Lindgren on tenor saxophone and clarinet, Goran Kajfeš on trumpet, Nils Berg on bass clarinet, Fredrik Nordström on tenor saxophone and baritone saxophone, Mattias Ståhl on vibraphone and harmonica, and John Eriksson on percussion.

Yttling Jazz also recently remixed Bonny Light Horseman’s “I Know You Know” and the Abstract Crimewave and Lykke Li collab “The Gambler.” Hear "Illegal Hit" below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Sodon The Mountain Man"

02 "Deadbeat Blues"

03 "Malgomaj"

04 "Pilot 23"

05 "Illegal Hit"

06 "City In Darkness"

07 "School Bus On A Weekend"

08 "Yttling Jazz #2 (Flox St)"

09 "Tanto In The Night"

Illegal Hit is out 9/26 via YEAR0001.