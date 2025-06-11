Beach Boys’ Mike Love And Al Jardine Share Eulogies For Brian Wilson

Earlier today, Brian Wilson's family delivered the news of the passing of the Beach Boys sonic mastermind, sending shock waves throughout the music world. Now his former bandmates Mike Love and Al Jardine have shared eulogies for him.

"Today, the world lost a genius, and I lost a cousin by blood and my partner in music," wrote Love, whose relationship with his cousin Wilson was notoriously rocky. He continued:

Brian Wilson wasn’t just the heart of The Beach Boys—he was the soul of our sound. From the first time we sang together as kids in my living room, I knew there was something otherworldly in him. His musical gifts were unmatched. The melodies he dreamed up, the emotions he poured into every note—Brian changed the course of music forever. Our journey together was filled with moments of brilliance, heartbreak, laughter, complexity and most of all, LOVE . Like all families, we had our ups and downs. But through it all, we never stopped loving each other, and I never stopped being in awe of what he could do when he sat at a piano or his spontaneity in the studio. Brian’s unique artistry and our collaboration gave the world the American dream of optimism, joy, and a sense of freedom—music that made people feel good, made them believe in an endless summer and endless possibilities. It was one of the greatest blessings of my life to experience that creative space with him. It was our privilege to make the world believe in sunshine, surfing, and teenage dreams. My life was forever changed by Pet Sounds, God Only Knows, In My Room, Good Vibrations, The Warmth of the Sun and a hundred other pieces of his soul wrapped in music. He allowed us to show the world what vulnerability and brilliance sound like in harmony. He was fragile, he was intense, he was funny—and he was one of a kind. My wife, Jacquelyne, and I are heartbroken. She stood beside me through so many chapters of this story, and we both send our love and prayers to Brian’s family, his children, and all who were touched by his life and gifts. Brian, you once asked, “Wouldn’t it be nice if we were older?” Now you are timeless. May you rest in the peace you so deeply deserve, surrounded by the heavenly music you helped create. May your spirit soar as high as your falsetto, may your wings spread in effortless flight. Thank you for the harmonies, the memories, and the love. Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, Love leaves a memory no one can steal. I’ll miss you forever, my beloved cousin.

– Mike

Love has sued Wilson several times over songwriting credits and ownership over the band name. In the '90s, while Wilson was struggling with health issues, Love acquired total control over the name. It was rumored that Love fired Wilson from the Beach Boys after a 50th anniversary tour in 2012, but Love denied it. Love also allegedly had an initially negative reaction to the group's 1966 masterpiece Pet Sounds, saying, “Who’s gonna hear this shit? The ears of a dog?” He denied that as well.

In 2020, Love did a Beach Boys tour without Wilson, which included a show at the Safari Club International Convention, a pro-hunting organization that's been criticized for promoting the killing of wild animals. Wilson spoke up against it. Love has also been a vocal supporter of Donald Trump. In his 2016 memoir, Love wrote, “For those who believe Brian walks on water, I will always be the Antichrist.”

Al Jardine wrote:

Brian Wilson, my friend, my classmate, my football teammate, my Beach Boy bandmate and my brother in spirit, I will always feel blessed that you were in our lives for as long as you were. I think the most comforting thought right now is that you are reunited with Carl and Dennis, singing those beautiful harmonies again. You were a humble giant who always made me laugh and we will celebrate your music forever. Brian, I’ll really miss you…still I have the warmth of the sun ☀️🎶❤️

Brian Wilson's daughters, who had their own popular singing group with Wilson Phillips, also shared tributes. "I have no words to express the sadness I feel right now," wrote Carnie. "My Father @brianwilsonlive was every fiber of my body. He will be remembered by millions and millions until the world ends. I am lucky to have been his daughter and had a soul connection with him that will live on always. I've never felt this kind of pain before, but I know he's resting up there in heaven ... or maybe playing the piano for Grandma Audree his Mom. I will post something else soon but this is all my hands will let me type. I love you Daddy....I miss so much you already." “Today I said goodbye to my beloved Dad and I will miss him with all of my heart forever,” wrote Carnie’s sister and bandmate Wendy. “I am so proud of you Daddy in every way! Rest in peaceand I love you”

