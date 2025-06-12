Tyler Childers Announces New Album Snipe Hunter: Hear “Nose On The Grindstone”

The rootsy outsider country singer-songwriter Tyler Childers was already a huge deal when he released his last album, 2023's Rustin' In The Rain, but he's only gotten bigger since then. Like his peers Zach Bryan and Billy Strings, Childers is now a full-on arena-conquering star. Since that last LP, he's performed with the Rolling Stones, Olivia Rodrigo, and Kermit The Frog. He had a song on the Twisters soundtrack. He'll be on the upcoming Margo Price album, which she just announced a few days ago. And today, Childers announces a new album of his own.

Tyler Childers recorded his new LP Snipe Hunter with producer Rick Rubin, and I bet Rubin couldn't wait to get in on that. The album also has additional production from Sylvan Esso's Nick Sanborn and from Childers himself. Snipe Hunter comes out next month, and we don't have a tracklist or anything yet. We do, however, know that the album includes "Nose On The Grindstone," a Childers song that's been a live favorite for years. It's a stark, haunted number about trying to avoid temptation, and it pairs nicely with Rubin's minimal production style.

In other Tyler Childers news, he played the Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday night, and he gave the first live performance of his protest song "A Long Violent History." When Childers released that song in 2020, it was about the George Floyd protests, and he shared it along with a video urging his fans to empathize with the protesters. Childers' Los Angeles show was right after Donald Trump sent Marines to LA to clamp down violently on the city's protests against ICE. Once again, Childers' song was sadly relevant. Below, check out the studio version of "Nose On The Grindstone" and the live-performance video that Childers just shared, as well as fan footage of that "A Long Violent History" performance and Childers' upcoming tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

7/18 - Redmond, OR @ Fairwell Festival

7/20 - Whitefish, MT @ Under the Big Sky Festival

7/24 - Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center *

7/26 - East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre *#

9/19-20 - Ashland, KY @ Healing Appalachia

9/22 - Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

9/24 - Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion *%

9/25 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center *%

9/27 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live *%

9/29-30 - Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium *

10/03 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center +

10/05 - Memphis, TN @ Mempho Music Festival

10/07 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center +

10/10-11 - Nashville, TN @ GEODIS Park ^

11/15 - London, UK @ O2 Arena ~

* with Medium Build

# with the Hold Steady

% with SOMA

+ with Hayes Carll

^ with Charley Crockett & Cory Branan

~ with the Magic Numbers & Omni Of Halos

Snipe Hunter is out 7/25 on Hickman Holler/RCA.