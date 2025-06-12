Skip to Content
Turnstile’s Bassist Got His Own Guess Jeans Billboard

11:29 AM EDT on June 12, 2025

Guess Jeans

Turnstile bassist Franz Lyons is a man who has lived many lives. Stereogum's own Chris DeVille profiled Lyons for Columbus Alive back in 2012, around when Turnstile first started. In those days, Lyons was skateboarding professionally, doing roadie duties for Trapped Under Ice, and making rap music under the name Freaky Franz. Lyons is plenty busy these days, as Turnstile just released the sick new album Never Enough and announced what looks like an incredible tour. But Lyons keeps adding new bullet points to his resume. Now, he's a Guess Jeans model, too. Check out Claudia Schiffer over here.

Lyons is the star of a new Guess Jeans ad campaign, and he appears on a billboard currently sitting on Sunset Blvd. in Los Angeles. Lyons tells GQ, "When they asked me to do that, it was a super holy shit moment. Not only that, but they were like, 'And you get the billboard on Sunset and La Brea.' I was riding by and I saw Brent Faiyaz up there, and [they] were like, 'Hey, that’s where your billboard is going to be.'" Check it out below.

This all just serves as more evidence to support the theory that Turnstile love billboards.

2023 pic.twitter.com/cm35e5CiGB

— TURNSTILE (@TURNSTILEHC) January 1, 2023

Turnstile are teasing something for June 6th via new billboard. pic.twitter.com/VeNLmPqtnm

— State of the Scene (@SOTSPodcast) April 1, 2025

