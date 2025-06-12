Tom Rowlands – “We Are Nothing” & “All Night”

Tom Rowlands, one half of the Chemical Brothers, is back today with his first solo release since 2013. Released via Phantasy, the double A-side single "We Are Nothing" / "All Night" features all the bombastic, frenetic drum programming you could want from a guy who helped to define a subgenre called big beat, though few would confuse it with his best-known ChemBros work. The former track has a funky disco-house groove that made my hips move involuntarily, and it keeps building into something intense and psychedelic, strategically deploying a sample of Canadian outsider artist Bill Bissett. The latter boasts frantic jungle-ish skittering that takes me back to the turn of the millennium. Check out both tracks below.

<a href="https://phantasysound.bandcamp.com/album/we-are-nothing-all-night">We Are Nothing / All Night by Tom Rowlands</a>