Matt Jencik & Midwife – “Rickety Ride”

1:33 PM EDT on June 12, 2025

Melissa Grubbs / Samuel Rupsa

Chicago's Matt Jencik — a member of Implodes, Don Caballero, and Slint’s live band and a longtime employee of Reckless Records — has teamed up on a full album with Midwife, the gauzy slowcore project of Denver's Madeline Johnston. It's called Never Die, and I loved the shapelessly floating atmospherics of lead single "Delete Key." Their new song out today, "Rickety Ride," is similarly hypnotic. Jencik says it's about "a random unplanned evening I had with someone many years ago." He elaborates:

Leaving work one night I bumped into a barista from the coffee shop across the street. She had also just finished working and was sitting alone at a table on the sidewalk drinking a bottle of wine. We started talking and she invited me over to her place to hang out. The next thing we knew we were at a neighborhood carnival then proceeded to haunt the streets of Pittsburgh for hours like proper nighthawks. It seemed like maybe the beginning of something but then it wasn’t. Over the following years I realized it was one of the best, most pure nights of my life. Total freedom without needing to tell anyone where I was or what I was doing. No mobile phone to track my every move. Freedom like that is so rare now unless you just go off the grid.

Don't skip this one! Watch the video by Mac Wold and Samuel Rupsa below.

Read More:

