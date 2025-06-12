Dancer Announce New Album More Or Less: Hear “Just Say Yes”

Glasgow indie rockers Dancer hearken back to the '80s post-punk/new wave moment in a similar way to Cincinnati's Artificial Go. Last year's debut album 10 Songs I Hate About You drew a lot of comparisons to Life Without Buildings. On "Just Say Yes," the lead single from Dancer's newly announced sophomore album More Or Less, the guitars slice and morph a la Sonic Youth, but the rhythm section bounces along more like the B-52's, a comparison encouraged by Gemma Fleet's upbeat and anxiously buzzing vocals. New drummer Luke Moran puts a skip in the song's step, and Fleet might have you yelling along with her by the time it's over. Listen below.

<a href="https://dancermusicgroup.bandcamp.com/album/more-or-less">More or Less by Dancer</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 "Legend"

02 "Just Say Yes"

03 "Happy Halloween"

04 "Julia, What?"

05 "Baby Blue"

06 "Getting It Wrong Every Time"

07 "Make A Copy"

08 "Always Running"

09 "Man of Distinction"

10 "Deadline"

11 "I Want It (But I Don't Need It)"

12 "Calm Down"

More Or Less is out 9/12 via Meritorio. Pre-order it here.