RAYE Shares “Suzanne,” RAYE’s Sister Absolutely Shares “Goodbye Glitter”

8:54 AM EDT on June 13, 2025

Raye & Absolutely

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 08: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Raye and guest attend The BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena on February 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

|Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

After receiving many comparisons to Amy Winehouse, Rachel Keen aka RAYE has joined forces with the late singer's longtime collaborator Mark Ronson for a song called "Suzanne." It was commissioned as part of the 150th anniversary celebration for luxury watch brand Audemars Piguet, and its release happens to coincide with the release of "Goodbye Glitter," a new tune by RAYE's sister Abby-Lynn aka Absolutely.

"Honestly, I'm not gonna lie, I actually was quite nervous and scared to work with him," Raye told People about the revered Ronson. She continued, "I just do want to say that I know I can never, ever, ever, ever, ever attempt to replace or imitate Amy. I’m in awe of her. We all are, and we miss her."

"When Audermars Piguet brought us together through their APxMusic program, it felt like the stars were aligning at exactly the right moment,” says Ronson. He and RAYE wrote the track with Tom Brebbeck and Eric Hagstrom.

Meanwhile "Goodbye Glitter" is Absolutely's first solo material since her 2023 debut album CEREBRUM. "Goodbye Glitter" was written by Absolutely, Paul Keen, and Danja, who also produced the track.

Hear "Suzanne" and "Goodbye Glitter" below.

Audemars Piguet

