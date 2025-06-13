Jehnny Beth – “Obsession”

Skip to Content
11:51 AM EDT on June 13, 2025

Last month, Jehnny Beth announced her new album You Heartbreaker, You with the lead single "Broken Rib." Today, she's returned with another single called "Obsession."

The track opens with thunderous drums and grating guitars. Beth's vocals slither along the agitated percussion. She sings desperately about wanting to be with another and "souls made for love." The track also features the album's title during the chorus: "You/ I love you/ You/ Heartbreaker you." Her delivery is both seductive and monstrous.

Watch the video below.

You Heartbreaker, Youn is out 8/29 via Fiction.

