Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Ryn Weaver Shares First New Song In A Decade “Odin St”

12:15 PM EDT on June 16, 2025

Josefine Cardoni

Ryn Weaver was on the roster of strong rising pop artists in the 2010s. She was a couch-surfing Artist To Watch that was signed to Benny Blanco's Friends Keep Secrets. Her song "OctaHate" went viral in 2014, which seems like eons before the introduction of TikTok. The track was co-written by Benny Blanco, Charlotte Aitchison AKA Charli XCX, Magnus Høiberg AKA Cashmere Cat, and Passion Pit's Michael Angelakos. Her excellent debut album The Fool came out the following year. Then Weaver went silent.

Several years later, a new generation revived her single "Pierre," making it viral on TikTok. Now — a decade after her mysterious disappearance from the pop landscape, and exactly 10 years after the release of The Fool — Ryn Weaver returns with new single "Odin St." It's just as magnetic as her 2014 debut.

The song's title comes from the street Weaver lived on in the Hollywood Hills after dropping her first album. She also makes references to the Norse god Odin, who is a ruthless god of poets and fallen warriors. He was hungry for wisdom, has one eye, and had wolves and ravens that were loyal servants to him.

"Up on Odin St/ We found a heaven/ Built on the wreckage of everything," Weaver sings during the song's booming chorus. She details a glamorous and messy existence, living in a house that's out of her budget and indulging in a time-swallowing romance. "Jeans ‘round my ankles/ Raven haired daddy just ravaging me/ Too scared to decide/ Got nothing but time." Her voice soars and flutters over blown-out distortion, balancing the fragile limits of euphoric liberation.

Listen below, and read an interview at Billboard from friend of the site Jason Lipshutz.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Che Releases Surprise Rest In Bass Deluxe Edition

December 25, 2025
New Music

Bad Beat Share New EP For Christmas

December 25, 2025
New Music

Max B Drops New Mixtape Public Domain 7: The Purge Feat. A$AP Rocky, Kehlani, French Montana, & More

December 23, 2025
New Music

Queen Unearth Previously Unreleased Christmas Song “Not For Sale (Polar Bear)”

December 23, 2025
New Music

Sondre Lerche Takes On Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” For Annual Christmas Cover

December 23, 2025
New Music

Gracie Abrams – “Sold Out” (Feat. Bon Iver & Aaron Dessner)

December 22, 2025