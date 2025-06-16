Ryn Weaver Shares First New Song In A Decade “Odin St”

Ryn Weaver was on the roster of strong rising pop artists in the 2010s. She was a couch-surfing Artist To Watch that was signed to Benny Blanco's Friends Keep Secrets. Her song "OctaHate" went viral in 2014, which seems like eons before the introduction of TikTok. The track was co-written by Benny Blanco, Charlotte Aitchison AKA Charli XCX, Magnus Høiberg AKA Cashmere Cat, and Passion Pit's Michael Angelakos. Her excellent debut album The Fool came out the following year. Then Weaver went silent.

Several years later, a new generation revived her single "Pierre," making it viral on TikTok. Now — a decade after her mysterious disappearance from the pop landscape, and exactly 10 years after the release of The Fool — Ryn Weaver returns with new single "Odin St." It's just as magnetic as her 2014 debut.

The song's title comes from the street Weaver lived on in the Hollywood Hills after dropping her first album. She also makes references to the Norse god Odin, who is a ruthless god of poets and fallen warriors. He was hungry for wisdom, has one eye, and had wolves and ravens that were loyal servants to him.

"Up on Odin St/ We found a heaven/ Built on the wreckage of everything," Weaver sings during the song's booming chorus. She details a glamorous and messy existence, living in a house that's out of her budget and indulging in a time-swallowing romance. "Jeans ‘round my ankles/ Raven haired daddy just ravaging me/ Too scared to decide/ Got nothing but time." Her voice soars and flutters over blown-out distortion, balancing the fragile limits of euphoric liberation.

Listen below, and read an interview at Billboard from friend of the site Jason Lipshutz.