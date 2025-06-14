Viral Doja Cat Video Reignites Debate About How She Treats Fans

Doja Cat drama? In 2025? That's right. It's been too long. There's always been tension between the rapper/pop star and her audience; in 2022, she was annoyed when people kept asking if she was OK after she shaved her head and eyebrows, and the following year she refused to say she loved her fans because "I don’t even know yall." This time, the drama is a bit more personal.

The other week a fan and influencer named Pablo Tamayo met Doja at a bar and offered her a shirt from his pride clothing line and she took him up on it. After, he posted a TikTok where he took off his shirt and gave it to her. The interaction is very touchy and enthusiastic in a seemingly reciprocated way.

Then yesterday Doja tweeted, "I threw that musty ass shirt away btw." She continued:

bottom line is i'll smile at you but it doesn't mean I fuck w you and don't touch me and man handle me when you don't even fuckin know me. iykyk. i honestly think I need to stand up for myself in the moment sometimes. and he didn't even know my fuckin name to be touching me and kissing me on my face like that is crazy.

She deleted both tweets, and Tamayo responded with a TikTok expressing confusion: "I understand guys if I was being too nice or whatever I will take full accountability. I'm gay; I would never want to make her feel uncomfortable. She's so iconic," he said, visibly upset.

Doja has also been teasing a new album. She posted a tracklist in April and has been previewing songs on Instagram Live. The record is apparently called Vie.

Doja Cat previews a new song titled “Acts of Service.” pic.twitter.com/Vl9mEtmAS4 — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) March 29, 2025