Former Smashing Pumpkins Bassist Melissa Auf der Maur Reunites With Billy Corgan For “The Everlasting Gaze” In Montreal

7:56 PM EDT on June 15, 2025

Billy Corgan is out on tour right now celebrating the 25th anniversary of Machina: The Machines Of God, the last album released during the Smashing Pumpkins' original run. Pumpkins bandmates James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin declined to participate in this tour, but at least one Machina era band member has now made an appearance.

Melissa Auf der Maur did not appear on any Pumpkins albums, but she famously replaced original bassist D'arcy Wretzky after leaving Hole. Auf der Maur played with the Pumpkins on tour from late 1999 to late 2000, making her debut with the band in the "The Everlasting Gaze" video before the Machina album and tour launch. She's originally from Montreal and first met Corgan there in 1991; her first band Tinker later opened for the Pumpkins in the city. When the Machina tour rolled through Montreal, Auf der Maur was there.

On Friday at Théâtre Beanfield, Corgan brought out Auf der Maur to play on "The Everlasting Gaze" for the encore. After addressing the crowd in French, she asked Corgan if he remembered the first words they ever exchanged. On July 23, 1991, she walked to the side of the stage after his performance at Les Foufounes Électriques, apologized for the broken beer bottle someone threw at him, and said she would follow him to the end of time. Check out that speech and the song performance below.

