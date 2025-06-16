Biohazard Share First New Song In 13 Years “Forsaken”

Biohazard last released music in 2012 with their ninth studio album Reborn In Defiance. The Brooklyn hardcore veterans reunited with their classic lineup for shows in 2022, and now they're sharing "Forsaken," their first new song in 13 years.

In January, frontman Billy Graziadei told Reality Check TV that they were working on a new record. "It's almost done. It'll be out later this year. Hopefully it'll be out before summer, but you never know," he said. It was recorded at Shorefire Recording Studios in Long Branch, New Jersey beginning in December, and it'll be coming out on Frontiers Label Group's new imprint BLKIIBLK.

"Forsaken" comes with a music video shot in March at their Amsterdam show at the venue Melkweg. Watch below.