The Police’s Sting & Andy Summers Reunite On Christian McBride’s “Murder By Numbers” Cover

The Police's "Murder By Numbers" is a song with a checkered history. Before it became the vaguely jazz and reggae-inflected song that we know so well, Sting and Andy Summers recorded a demo as an upbeat, drum machine-driven new wave track, and that demo just saw release on the deluxe Synchronicity 40th-anniversary box set last fall. The track wasn't originally available on the vinyl version of Synchronicity, just the CD and cassette copies. It was also the B-side of the group's wildly successful "Every Breath You Take" single. Eventually, "Murder By Numbers" provided the title for the 2002 thriller with Sandra Bullock and Ryan Gosling. Now, "Murder By Numbers" gets another chapter in its history on the 42nd anniversary of Synchronicity, with Sting and Summers reuniting to guest on a jazz version of the track.

The Police haven't done anything as a band since their 2008 reunion tour, but now two of the three members, singer/bassist Sting and guitarist Andy Summers, have reunited to guest on a new cover from Sting's fellow bassist Christian McBride. McBride, the veteran jazz player, just announced Without Further Ado, Vol. 1, a new album from his Big Band. The LP, which arrives later this summer, has contributions from people like Samara Joy, Dianne Reeves, José James, Cécille McLorin Salvant, Jeffrey Osborne, and Antoinette Henry. It's also got Sting and Andy Summers on a new "Murder By Numbers" recording that steers into the song's spacious jazz side. Here's what McBride says about it:

I am absolutely thrilled to have Sting and Andy Summers -- two-thirds of one of the most influential bands in history, The Police -- join me for one of their songs. Sting continues to evolve gracefully as an artist, and Andy still plays with the sophisticated fire and grit he has always possessed. A huge thank you to both of them, as well as to the remarkable Pedrito Martinez, for bringing that special "thang" that only he can provide.

Below, check out the Christian McBride version of "Murder By Numbers" with Sting and Andy Summers, the Police's original, and the Without Further Ado, Vol. 1 tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Murder By Numbers" (feat. Sting & Andy Summers)

02 "Back In Love Again" (feat. Jeffrey Osborne)

03 "Old Folks" (feat. Samara Joy)

04 "Moanin’" (feat. José James)

05 "All Through The Night" (feat. Cécile McLorin Salvant)

06 "Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow" (feat. Dianne Reeves)

07 "Come Rain or Come Shine" (feat. Antoinette Henry)

08 "Op. 49 - Cold Chicken Suite, 3rd Movement"

Without Further Ado, Vol. 1 is out 8/29 on Mack Avenue.