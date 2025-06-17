The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus Say Trump Supporters Are Not Allowed To Come To Their Shows

Lots of artists have loudly denounced Donald Trump, but I can't think of any musicians who have outright told Trump supporters not to come see them live. That's probably the sort of rule you can't enforce, but in just outright saying that, Florida pop-punk band the Red Jumpsuit Apparatus are making a statement. In a new video posted on Instagram, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus frontman Ronnie Winter says, "If you're a Christian and you're watching this and you voted for Donald Trump, shame on you. You are not allowed to come to my shows. I don't want you there. Don't come to my shows."

Ronnie Winter is a practicing Christian who has spoken out about homophobia within the church in the past. In his Instagram video, Winter offers refunds for tickets and warns, "You're going to hear a lot of woke propaganda, and you're going to hear the actual words of Jesus." Here's his full statement:

Just doing a quick little PSA. I thought I was pretty clear about all this stuff in 2020. As you notice on my Instagram, I did not remove any of that stuff from the Stay Woke campaign. I guess you guys are calling it from 2020. Look man, the thing about being woke is you're awake. And once you're awake, you can never go to sleep. And not only has nothing changed, but everything they said was going to happen, the woke people, has happened. You have done nothing but prove them right. So here it is again, in case somehow you missed it. Hi, I'm Ronnie Winter. I sing for the Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, and I actually follow what Jesus says. If you're a Christian and you're watching this and you voted for Donald Trump, shame on you. You are not allowed to come to my shows. I don't want you there. Don't come to my shows. It's awesome that you love "Face Down." It's not for you. It's not your song, OK? It is not your song. If you voted for Donald Trump, do not come to my shows -- ever, not just these four years. Don't come to my shows because you're going to hear a lot of woke propaganda and you're going to hear the actual words of Jesus. You're going to see a lot of acceptance from all areas of life and races, and you're just going to see a lot of harmony. That's not what you're about. Don't come. Refunds are available. Forever, don't come. Goodbye.