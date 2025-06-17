John C. Reilly Stars In Jack White’s New “Archbishop Harold Holmes” Video

Last week, Stereogum published an extremely fun We've Got A File On You interview with the great actor and occasional musician John C. Reilly. Young classic rocker Ryan Leas, who pioneered those interviews and who knows exactly how to do it, got Reilly to talk about past appearances in music videos like Fiona Apple's "Across The Universe," the Jon Spencer Blues Explosion's "Talk About The Blues," and the Beastie Boys' "Make Some Noise." Now, Reilly's got another music video on the books. This time around, he's starring in the latest clip from his Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story castmate Jack White.

Last year, Jack White dropped his latest solo album No Name releasing it first as a secret white-label vinyl LP before giving it a proper wide release. The frantically silly No Name ranter "Arshbishop Harold Holmes" has become a hit on alternative rock radio, and now it's got a video that doesn't include Jack White at all. Instead, John C. Reilly lip-syncs all of White's lyrics, playing the titular clergyman as an intense, charismatic figure with mysterious electrical powers. Reilly really does some acting in this one; Jack White's past music-video co-stars could take a lesson.

In that Stereogum interview John C. Reilly talked a bit about Jack White, saying, "We’re still very close friends. I was just working with him on something recently that’s going to be a big splash, I think." Hey, now we know what that is! Gilbert Trejo, Danny's boy, directed the "Archbishop Harold Holmes" video, and it's got cameos from Cherry Glazerr's Sami Perez, Sadgirl's Misha Lindes, Starcrawler’s Arrow de Wilde, and model Staz Lindes. Check it out below.

No Name is out now on Third Man. John C. Reilly's Mister Romantic album is out now on Eternal Magic.