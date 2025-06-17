Upchuck – “Plastic” (Prod. Ty Segall)

Two years ago, Atlanta punks Upchuck released Bite The Hand That Feeds, the album that they recorded with producer Ty Segall. Today, Upchuck announce that they've signed to Domino. To celebrate, they've released the new single "Plastic," another raging stomper that they recorded with Segall, who just released his own new album Possession. "Plastic" is a song with a ton of swagger and energy, and it really makes the most out of Segall's bare-bones production job. For the video, director Ian Cone goes crazy with fisheye lens and violent imagery. Below, check out that clip and Upchuck's upcoming tour dates.
TOUR DATES:
6/20 - Athens, GA @ AthFest Music & Arts Festival
8/14 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg @ Congés Annulés, Rotondes
8/15 - Charleville, France @ Cabaret Vert
8/16 - Hasselt, Belgium @ Pukkelpop Festival
8/17 - Brecon, UK @ Green Man Festival
8/19 - Bristol, UK @ The Lanes
8/21 - Haarlem, Netherlands @ Slachthuis
8/22 - Groningen, Netherlands @ VERA
8/23 - Utrecht, Netherlands @ Utrecht Loose Ends Festival
8/28-30 - Cookeville, TN @ Muddy Roots Festival
9/29 - Austin, TX @ Levitation
9/29 - Dallas, TX @ Ruins
10/01 - Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad
10/02 - Mesa, AZ @ The Underground (Nile)
10/03 - San Diego, CA @ The Whistle Stop
10/04 - San Pedro, CA @ Sardine
10/05 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo
10/06 - San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop
10/08 - Portland, OR @ Star Theater
10/09 - Seattle, WA @ Black Lodge
10/10 - Boise, ID @ Shrine Social Club Basement
10/11 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The DLC at Quarters
10/13 - Denver, CO @ Moe’s Original BBQ & Bowl
10/15 - Chicago, IL @ Subterranean
10/16 - Detroit, MI @ Third Man Records
10/17 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Bottlerocket Social Hall
10/18 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere (Zone One)
10/20 - Philadelphia, PA @ Foto Club
10/21 - Washington, DC @ DC9
10/22 - Asheville, NC @ Static Age
10/31 - Atlanta, GA @ Goat Farm
11/04 - Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds
11/05 - London, UK @ Pitchfork Festival, Village Underground
11/06 - Leeds, UK @ Wharf Chambers
11/08 - Bristol, UK @ Simple Things Festival
11/09 - Manchester, UK @ YES
11/11 - Brussels, Belgium @ Brussels Botanique
11/12 - Paris, France @ Point Ephemere
11/13 - Amsterdam, Netherlands, @ Skate Cafe
11/14 - Hamburg, Germany @ Hafenklang
11/15 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Copenhagen Loppen
11/16 - Berlin, Germany @ Berghain Kantine
11/18 - Cologne, Germany @ Bumann & Sohn
11/19 - Dudingen, Switzerland @ Bad Bon
"Plastic" is out now on Domino.