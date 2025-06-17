Upchuck – “Plastic” (Prod. Ty Segall)

Two years ago, Atlanta punks Upchuck released Bite The Hand That Feeds, the album that they recorded with producer Ty Segall. Today, Upchuck announce that they've signed to Domino. To celebrate, they've released the new single "Plastic," another raging stomper that they recorded with Segall, who just released his own new album Possession. "Plastic" is a song with a ton of swagger and energy, and it really makes the most out of Segall's bare-bones production job. For the video, director Ian Cone goes crazy with fisheye lens and violent imagery. Below, check out that clip and Upchuck's upcoming tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

6/20 - Athens, GA @ AthFest Music & Arts Festival

8/14 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg @ Congés Annulés, Rotondes

8/15 - Charleville, France @ Cabaret Vert

8/16 - Hasselt, Belgium @ Pukkelpop Festival

8/17 - Brecon, UK @ Green Man Festival

8/19 - Bristol, UK @ The Lanes

8/21 - Haarlem, Netherlands @ Slachthuis

8/22 - Groningen, Netherlands @ VERA

8/23 - Utrecht, Netherlands @ Utrecht Loose Ends Festival

8/28-30 - Cookeville, TN @ Muddy Roots Festival

9/29 - Austin, TX @ Levitation

9/29 - Dallas, TX @ Ruins

10/01 - Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad

10/02 - Mesa, AZ @ The Underground (Nile)

10/03 - San Diego, CA @ The Whistle Stop

10/04 - San Pedro, CA @ Sardine

10/05 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

10/06 - San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

10/08 - Portland, OR @ Star Theater

10/09 - Seattle, WA @ Black Lodge

10/10 - Boise, ID @ Shrine Social Club Basement

10/11 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The DLC at Quarters

10/13 - Denver, CO @ Moe’s Original BBQ & Bowl

10/15 - Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

10/16 - Detroit, MI @ Third Man Records

10/17 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Bottlerocket Social Hall

10/18 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere (Zone One)

10/20 - Philadelphia, PA @ Foto Club

10/21 - Washington, DC @ DC9

10/22 - Asheville, NC @ Static Age

10/31 - Atlanta, GA @ Goat Farm

11/04 - Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds

11/05 - London, UK @ Pitchfork Festival, Village Underground

11/06 - Leeds, UK @ Wharf Chambers

11/08 - Bristol, UK @ Simple Things Festival

11/09 - Manchester, UK @ YES

11/11 - Brussels, Belgium @ Brussels Botanique

11/12 - Paris, France @ Point Ephemere

11/13 - Amsterdam, Netherlands, @ Skate Cafe

11/14 - Hamburg, Germany @ Hafenklang

11/15 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Copenhagen Loppen

11/16 - Berlin, Germany @ Berghain Kantine

11/18 - Cologne, Germany @ Bumann & Sohn

11/19 - Dudingen, Switzerland @ Bad Bon

"Plastic" is out now on Domino.