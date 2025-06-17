Nourished By Time – “9 2 5″

Last week, your Stereogum staff was out in Barcelona for the Primavera Sound Festival, and I was psyched to see Marcus Brown, the musician who makes impossible-to-define records under the name Nourished By Time, join Turnstile and Beach House in the small but elite group of Baltimore artists on that lineup. Of the three of them, Brown was the only one whose Baltimore accent was clearly audible from the stage. Later this summer, we're getting the new Nourished By Time album The Passionate Ones, and we already heard lead single "Max Potential." Today, we get another one.

The new Nourished By Time single "9 2 5" is not a Dolly Parton cover. Instead, it's a twinkling, swirling dance jam that does ecstatic, psychedelic things with the bones of Baltimore club music. It's cool to hear Marcus Brown's songs getting sharper and more defined as he keeps progressing. Check out the new one below.

The Passionate Ones is out 8/22 on XL.