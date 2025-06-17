Just Mustard – “POLLYANNA”

Just Mustard LP3 is on the way. The Irish experimental indie rockers have confirmed that "POLLYANNA," their new single out today, is our first taste of the follow-up to 2022's Heart Under. We have no further information on that album just yet, but "POLLYANNA" suggests it will be a good one. The track provides a noisy, propulsive backdrop for Katie Ball's mesmerizing high-pitched (dare I say Grimes-esque?) vocals, making her sound as if she's racing down a waterslide in the dark.

In the video, directed by Ball, train and bicycle are the more likely modes of transportation. She explains, "We shot the video using different CCTV and VHS cameras around our hometown Dundalk trying to have as much fun as possible, the kind of fun that makes you feel sick almost instantly, which suits the themes of the song." Watch below.