Andy Boay (Tonstartssbandht) Announces New Album You Took That Walk For The Two Of Us: Hear “One & One”

Orlando native Andy Boay (aka Andy White) is in the cult-beloved psych band Tonstartssbandht along with his brother Edwin, and he spent years playing guitar in Mac DeMarco's band. Boay's got a new solo album coming soon, the intriguingly titled You Took That Walk For The Two Of Us. That titular phrase pops up in the lyrics of "One & One," the single Boay released today with a music video by Jason Harvey. It's an abstract avant-pop song that will probably appeal to fans of Westerman, Alex Cameron, and Cate Le Bon. (For what it's worth, the official RIYL is "Arthur Russell, Spacemen 3, Roy Montgomery.")

Boay shared this analysis of the album title, which touches on his friendship with late Surfer Blood guitarist Thomas Fekete:

The line “You took that walk for the two of us” has a dual meaning. In 2011, my friend Spencer Gilley took a long walk through Montreal while listening to demos I’d recorded. He described the experience to me as magical, ecstatic, inspiring. His encouragement from that moment still echoes every time I sit down to write or record. Less than a year later, I met Florida musician Thomas Fekete. We formed a deep, brief friendship that lasted until his death in 2016. Thom entered my life during a chaotic time and helped me find direction and courage. He took me on a tour that shifted the course of my life. We bonded over surviving cancer as young men, Florida’s noise scene, and the strange lives we led as touring guitarists (he in Surfer Blood, me in Mac DeMarco’s band). Thom could always warmly anticipate all of my joy, humor, and curiosity—and all of my pain, anxiety, and fear. In this way, it felt like he was also taking that walk for the two of us—gently guiding me down a path he had already traveled.

Watch the "One & One" video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "HBM"

02 "If I Ever Come Off"

03 "You're In The Air Now"

04 "One & One"

05 "Careless"

06 "I Want More"

You Took That Walk For The Two Of Us is out 7/11. Pre-order it here. Boay is playing release shows at Tubby's Kingston in Upstate New York on 7/10 and Union Pool in Brooklyn on 7/11.