Cory Hanson – “Lou Reed”

I Love People is the wholesome title of Cory Hanson's forthcoming album, which is the follow-up to the rather raunchily named 2023 LP Western Cum. One of the people Hanson loves is Lou Reed, and today he released an ode to the late Velvet Underground frontman.

"I wrote this song after reading Laurie Anderson's obituary for Lou Reed published in the Long Island East Hampton Star," the artist — who also fronts the Los Angeles psychedelic rock band Wand — wrote on Instagram about "Lou Reed." He continued:

“Lou was a prince and a fighter," she wrote. “Lou was a Tai Chi Master.” I heard the refrain in my head as my eyes moved across her words. It is surprisingly easy to sum up a life in song, especially one of a near total stranger. My relationship to Lou is simple, I am just a fan of his music. We were never friends, and we only met a couple times at Cal Arts when I was a bratty kid and he put me in my place at the end of his lecture. I will never forget the last thing he said to me “you don’t want to be broke your whole life, do you?” I shrugged and he laughed and there were no more questions after that.

The track follows last month's "Bird On A Swing." Hear "Lou Reed" below.

TOUR DATES:

07/29 - San Francisco, CA @ Kilowatt

07/30 - Arcata, CA @ The Miniplex

07/31-08/03 - Happy Valley, OR @ Pickathon

08/03 - Seattle, WA @ Black Lodge

08/05 - Boise, ID @ Neurolux

08/06 - Reno, NV @ Holland Project

08/07 - Pacific Grove, CA @ Pop & Hiss

08/08 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

I Love People is out 7/25 on Drag City.

