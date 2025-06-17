Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Cory Hanson – “Lou Reed”

6:22 PM EDT on June 17, 2025

I Love People is the wholesome title of Cory Hanson's forthcoming album, which is the follow-up to the rather raunchily named 2023 LP Western Cum. One of the people Hanson loves is Lou Reed, and today he released an ode to the late Velvet Underground frontman.

"I wrote this song after reading Laurie Anderson's obituary for Lou Reed published in the Long Island East Hampton Star," the artist — who also fronts the Los Angeles psychedelic rock band Wand — wrote on Instagram about "Lou Reed." He continued:

“Lou was a prince and a fighter," she wrote. “Lou was a Tai Chi Master.” I heard the refrain in my head as my eyes moved across her words. It is surprisingly easy to sum up a life in song, especially one of a near total stranger. My relationship to Lou is simple, I am just a fan of his music. We were never friends, and we only met a couple times at Cal Arts when I was a bratty kid and he put me in my place at the end of his lecture. I will never forget the last thing he said to me “you don’t want to be broke your whole life, do you?” I shrugged and he laughed and there were no more questions after that.

The track follows last month's "Bird On A Swing." Hear "Lou Reed" below.

TOUR DATES:
07/29 - San Francisco, CA @ Kilowatt
07/30 - Arcata, CA @ The Miniplex
07/31-08/03 - Happy Valley, OR @ Pickathon
08/03 - Seattle, WA @ Black Lodge
08/05 - Boise, ID @ Neurolux
08/06 - Reno, NV @ Holland Project
08/07 - Pacific Grove, CA @ Pop & Hiss
08/08 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

I Love People is out 7/25 on Drag City.
https://www.instagram.com/p/DLBAAeKzvv1/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Che Releases Surprise Rest In Bass Deluxe Edition

December 25, 2025
New Music

Bad Beat Share New EP For Christmas

December 25, 2025
New Music

Max B Drops New Mixtape Public Domain 7: The Purge Feat. A$AP Rocky, Kehlani, French Montana, & More

December 23, 2025
New Music

Queen Unearth Previously Unreleased Christmas Song “Not For Sale (Polar Bear)”

December 23, 2025
New Music

Sondre Lerche Takes On Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” For Annual Christmas Cover

December 23, 2025
New Music

Gracie Abrams – “Sold Out” (Feat. Bon Iver & Aaron Dessner)

December 22, 2025