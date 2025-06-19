Skip to Content
CMAT Shares “The Jamie Oliver Petrol Station,” Talks Viral “Woke Macarena” Dance

9:12 AM EDT on June 19, 2025

CMAT's album rollout is going as well as possible. After releasing the lead single “Running/Planning,” the Irish singer shared its follow-up "Take A Sexy Picture Of Me," which unexpectedly spawned a TikTok dance called the "Woke Macarena." Every musician's/record label's dream! Now, CMAT is back with "Jamie Oliver Petrol Station."

"Jamie Oliver Petrol Station" is a faux diss track of the celebrity chef that cheekily conveys the uselessness of hatred as CMAT delivers theatrical lines over flourishing, absorbing instrumentation. The build-up leads to a massive, clamorous finale.

She also recently emailed with The New York Times to share her thoughts on the Woke Macarena, which was created by content creator Sam Morris. “I thought it was a great dance, and I also thought it was hilariously incongruous with the message of the song,” she said, later continuing, “I think he’s getting the song and doubling down on the irony of bodily performance.”

If you're wondering why the Woke Macarena is called that, there's not really an answer. “What CMAT sings about is very much like strong female empowerment, so that and then a clearly very gay man creating a dance for it — it’s giving woke,” was the conclusion Morris offered to The New York Times. Okay!

Check out "Jamie Oliver Petrol Station" below.

EURO-COUNTRY is out 8/29 via AWAL.

