Watch Jeremy Allen White Play Bruce Springsteen In The Deliver Me From Nowhere Trailer

Today, we get our first look at the upcoming Bruce Springsteen biopic Deliver Me From Nowhere. As previously reported, the film has Jeremy Allen White, from The Bear and The Iron Claw and that time when he was dating Rosalía, as Springsteen, and it covers the making of the classic 1982 album Nebraska. Springsteen himself -- someone who remains plenty busy today -- has said that White was the right person to play him: "He had that interior life, but he also had a little swagger." Now that the Deliver Me From Nowhere trailer is out, we can now glimpse that interior life and swagger for ourselves.

Judging by the trailer, the picture's official name is Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, which is less cool. It's based on a Warren Zanes book, and it comes from writer/director Scott Cooper, whose past efforts include Crazy Heart and Black Mass. Jeremy Strong plays Springsteen's manager Jon Landau, and the trailer has him giving a voice-over speech on the importance of Springsteen's music. We also get to see Paul Walter Hauser as recording engineer Mike Batlan and Stephen Graham, in flashback scenes, as Springsteen's father Douglas.

The real test for Deliver Me From Nowhere is whether Jeremy Allen White will be able to play a credible version of an ultra-familiar figure. It's hard to tell these things through a trailer, but it looks like he does a good job! He nails the squint and the speaking voice, and the sweaty live-show parts also look like fun. Check out that trailer below.

Or this trailer:

Huh. I was not expecting this to be the angle of the Springsteen biopic: pic.twitter.com/RNyfATn33R — James Urbaniak (@JamesUrbaniak) June 19, 2025

Deliver Me From Nowhere arrives in theaters 10/24 via 20th Century Studios.