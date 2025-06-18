Bruce Springsteen Says Tracks III Is Finished And It’s Got Another Five Lost Albums

Everything's coming up Bruce right now. Today, the trailer for the Nebraska-era Bruce Springsteen biopic Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere went live, showcasing The Bear guy Jeremy Allen White doing his best Boss. Next week, the real-life Bruce Springsteen will release Tracks II: The Lost Albums, a massive compendium of shelved albums that, per our correspondent Ryan Leas, is a treasure trove for the real heads. The release of Tracks II has occasioned a new profile in the New York Times (with a photo shoot at a diner, which feels a bit on-the-nose), in which Springsteen reveals the existence of Tracks III.

The premise of most Tracks II reviews I've seen so far, including our own, is that it's amazing Springsteen still had so much unreleased material left in the vaults, which must be mostly cleared out now that this box set has been completed. In fact, Springsteen has many more unreleased albums in the vault. He tells the Times that Tracks III is already finished, that it includes "five full albums of music," and that after that one his vault be pretty much cleared out. Tracks III will have music spanning his full career, from songs concurrent with his 1973 debut Greetings From Asbury Park, N.J. to recordings from last year. Per Springsteen, "there was a lot of good music left."

Elsewhere in the interview, Springsteen talks about his public criticisms of the Trump administration, describing the current situation in the United States as "an American tragedy," and he emphasizes that the albums on Tracks II really are fully completed albums, not just random jumbles. A record, he says, "is exactly what it says it is. It is a record of who you are and where you were at that moment in your life. These were actual albums that were of a piece, of a moment, of a genre — that fell together, often while working on other albums." You can read the full interview here.