New Music

Forth Wanderers – “Bluff”

11:22 AM EDT on June 18, 2025

Marisa Chafetz

Last month brought some good news that once seemed highly improbable: The great and under-recognized New Jersey indie rockers Forth Wanderers are returning with a new album. The Longer This Goes On drops in July, and so far the band has shared two tracks. Today they add a third.

"Bluff," the new Forth Wanderers track out today, starts out on the softer side, showing off Ava Trilling's compelling vocals over some humid keyboard chords. But when the chorus hits, the band ratchets up the unresolved tension, building to a climax that never quite arrives. "Ain't that fucked up?" Trilling sings — but no, this approach works quite well. Hear it for yourself below.

The Longer This Goes On is out 7/18 on Sub Pop.

