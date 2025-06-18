End It Announce Debut Album Wrong Side Of Heaven: Hear “Pale Horse”

For year's Baltimore's End It have been among the most furious, charismatic bands on the hardcore circuit. I've seen them play pretty much the exact same live show seven or eight times, and it has always been a blast. The show has been the same because End It just don't have that much music out in the world -- two 7" EPs, a demo, a stray compilation track here or there. They really didn't need more than that to put on a great show, and I wondered whether they'd ever even bother to make a full-length. Well, they did, and it's coming out later this summer.

End It recorded their debut album Wrong Side Of Heaven with Baltimore-based legend Brian McTiernan, who used to lead the teenage hardcore band Battery and who has produced classics for groups like Turnstile and Hot Water Music. (These days, he fronts the supergroup Be Well.) End It only had a few demos when they went into the studio with McTiernan, and they wrote most of the LP over the two months that they spent recording it.

Lead single "Pale Horse" is a fast, anthemic ripper that lasts for just over a minute but still finds room for multiple breakdowns. This thing is going to kill live. For the video, director Noah Haycock films End It playing on a backyard half-pipe, his camera cutting back and forth between the band members and their little-kid selves. Below, check out "Pale Horse" and the Wrong Side Of Heaven tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Wrong Side Of Heaven"

02 "Pale Horse"

03 "Exploiter (SYBAU)"

04 "Billion Dollar Question"

05 "Cloutbusting"

06 "Life Sublime"

07 "Optical Delusions"

08 "I, Lament"

09 "Used 2 Be"

10 "Anti-Colonial"

11 "Future Without A Past"

12 "Disdain (U Mad)"

13 "Hookworm"

14 "Could You Love Me?"

15 "Empire’s Demise"

Wrong Side Of Heaven is out 8/29 on Flatspot.