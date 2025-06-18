Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

End It Announce Debut Album Wrong Side Of Heaven: Hear “Pale Horse”

12:31 PM EDT on June 18, 2025

For year's Baltimore's End It have been among the most furious, charismatic bands on the hardcore circuit. I've seen them play pretty much the exact same live show seven or eight times, and it has always been a blast. The show has been the same because End It just don't have that much music out in the world -- two 7" EPs, a demo, a stray compilation track here or there. They really didn't need more than that to put on a great show, and I wondered whether they'd ever even bother to make a full-length. Well, they did, and it's coming out later this summer.

End It recorded their debut album Wrong Side Of Heaven with Baltimore-based legend Brian McTiernan, who used to lead the teenage hardcore band Battery and who has produced classics for groups like Turnstile and Hot Water Music. (These days, he fronts the supergroup Be Well.) End It only had a few demos when they went into the studio with McTiernan, and they wrote most of the LP over the two months that they spent recording it.

Lead single "Pale Horse" is a fast, anthemic ripper that lasts for just over a minute but still finds room for multiple breakdowns. This thing is going to kill live. For the video, director Noah Haycock films End It playing on a backyard half-pipe, his camera cutting back and forth between the band members and their little-kid selves. Below, check out "Pale Horse" and the Wrong Side Of Heaven tracklist.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Wrong Side Of Heaven"
02 "Pale Horse"
03 "Exploiter (SYBAU)"
04 "Billion Dollar Question"
05 "Cloutbusting"
06 "Life Sublime"
07 "Optical Delusions"
08 "I, Lament"
09 "Used 2 Be"
10 "Anti-Colonial"
11 "Future Without A Past"
12 "Disdain (U Mad)"
13 "Hookworm"
14 "Could You Love Me?"
15 "Empire’s Demise"

Wrong Side Of Heaven is out 8/29 on Flatspot.

Kenny Savercool

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Che Releases Surprise Rest In Bass Deluxe Edition

December 25, 2025
New Music

Bad Beat Share New EP For Christmas

December 25, 2025
New Music

Max B Drops New Mixtape Public Domain 7: The Purge Feat. A$AP Rocky, Kehlani, French Montana, & More

December 23, 2025
New Music

Queen Unearth Previously Unreleased Christmas Song “Not For Sale (Polar Bear)”

December 23, 2025
New Music

Sondre Lerche Takes On Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” For Annual Christmas Cover

December 23, 2025
New Music

Gracie Abrams – “Sold Out” (Feat. Bon Iver & Aaron Dessner)

December 22, 2025