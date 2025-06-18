Sydney Minsky Sargeant (Working Men’s Club) Announces Debut Solo Album Lunga: Hear “I Don’t Wanna”

"If loving this is wrong, then I don't wanna be right." So sings Sydney Minsky Sargeant, from the Manchester dance-rock band Working Men's Club, on the lead single from his solo debut. Lunga drops in September via Domino; it contains songs from across Minsky Sargeant's life so far, dating back to his teenage days in Todmorden. He cites inspirations like Nick Drake, Bert Jansch, Bon Iver, Bill Callahan, and Robert Kirby — and in the downbeat, acoustic-led electronic pop of "I Don't Wanna," I hear shades of the Beta Band and Fontaines D.C.

Minsky Sargeant is also a part of the new band Demise Of Love with Daniel Avery and Ghost Culture aka James Greenwood. As for the solo LP, he says, "I'm trying to wear my heart-on-my-sleeve a bit more, these songs come from a search for meaning and understanding. I'm always trying to unpick myself and those around me, the ones I love and loved the most. There were thoughts and feelings that these songs helped me express, address and make sense of."

Watch director Nick Griffiths' video for "I Don't Wanna" below, where you can also hear the album's intro track — shared a week ago — and a recent live session of another song from the album, "For Your Hand."

TRACKLIST:

01 "Intro"

02 "For Your Hand"

03 "I Don’t Wanna"

04 "Lisboa"

05 "Long Roads"

06 "Summer Song"

07 "Chicken Wire"

08 "Hazel Eyes"

09 "Lunga (Interlude)"

10 "A Million Flowers"

11 "How It Once Was"

12 "New Day"

Lunga is out 9/12 via Domino. Pre-order it here.