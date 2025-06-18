Mark William Lewis Announces New Self-Titled Album: Hear “Still Above”

Mark William Lewis, one-time touring drummer for bar italia, recently became the first artist to sign to the mega-successful film studio A24's record label, A24 Music. Upon announcing that deal, Lewis released the single "Tomorrow Is Perfect." Today he's back with news of his first album for the label, a self-titled offering set to arrive in September, and he's sharing a second advance track.

"Still Above" is the new album's opening song. Listening to its dubby instrumental track, marked with bursts of trumpet and harmonica, feels a bit like hallucinating a '70s TV soundtrack. I feel like King Krule fans will get a kick out of it. Williams says the song "is the morning after an argument. You are trying to remember what happened the night before but the memories are blurry. Part of you wants to repair the emotional wreckage, but another part of you wants to stay in bed and relax into the familiar comforts of conflict."

Molly Valdez and Judson Valdez created the video for "Still Above," which you can watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Still Above"

02 "Recent Future"

03 "Seventeen"

04 "Socialising"

05 "Tomorrow Is Perfect"

06 "Spit"

07 "Ugly"

08 "Skeletons Coupling"

09 "Petals"

10 "Brain"

11 "Silver Moon"

12 "Ecstatic Heads"

Mark William Lewis is out 9/12 via A24 Music. Pre-order or pre-save it here.