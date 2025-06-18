Titanic (I. la Católica & Mabe Fratti) Announce New Album Hagen: Hear “Gotera”

Titanic is the Mexico City-based duo of composer/producer/multi-instrumentalist Héctor Tosta (aka I. la Católica) and composer/cellist/singer Mabe Fratti. Perhaps you enjoyed their acclaimed 2023 debut, Vidrio? Hagen, their new album coming in September, is a fascinating proposition. Besides the impressive pedigree of the two core musicians, one track ("Pájaro de fuego") features synths by Daniel Lopatin and Nate Salon. And then there's this single, which oughta have you real curious to hear the rest.

"Gotera," the first song we're hearing from Hagen, features machine-gun percussion, mesmerizing vocal interplay, an influx of discordant guitar notes about halfway through that hits like a swarm of hornets, and a string section that lends an extra level of elegance to the proceedings. Fans of Björk and Rosalía, take note: This shit rules.

A word from Titanic:

The lyrics started as we were thinking about keeping up and moving forward as everything around us is on fire. The original composition was created for a residency in the Netherlands called Gaudeamus and we continued working on it for this album, so we could dive deeper into it. Eli Keszler improvises drums at the ending, and one of the things that we love the most about it is the vocal harmonies.

Hear "Gotera" below.

<a href="https://tinangelrecords.bandcamp.com/album/hagen">HAGEN by Titanic</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 "Lágrima del sol"

02 "Gotera"

03 "Escarbo dimensiones"

04 "Te tragaste el chicle"

05 "Libra"

06 "La dueña"

07 "Gallina degollada"

08 "Pájaro de fuego"

09 "La trampa sale"

10 "Alzando el trofeo"

Hagen is out 9/5 via Unheard Of Hope. Pre-order it here.