The Armed – “Kingbreaker”

3:06 PM EDT on June 18, 2025

Luke Nelson

"Kingbreaker" is a fun, mythic-sounding made-up word, and it's also the name of the latest single from Detroit rock animals the Armed. Later this summer, the Armed will release their excellently titled new album The Future Is Here And Everything Needs To Be Destroyed, and the wild, jagged lead single "Well Made Plan" suggested we were in for some intense good times. "Kingbreaker" is further evidence that the band will make good on that promise.

"Kingbreaker" crams a whole lot of music into two minutes. The track is a vast, caterwauling noise-rock onslaught with its own strangely swampy sense of swagger. Punch's Meghan O'Neil isn't responsible for all the vocals, but she really bellows hers out. Bandleader Tony Wolski co-directed the "Kingbreaker" video with Aaron Jones, and it shows the Armed wheeling all around what looks like an abandoned house. Check it out below.

The Future Is Here And Everything Needs To Be Destroyed is out 8/1 on Sargent House.

