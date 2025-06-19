Watch Model/Actriz Make A Mesmerizing TV Debut On Colbert

New York industrial dance-punks Model/Actriz have built up a fearsome live reputation in the past few years, but I'm not sure I really knew what the band looked like before they made their TV debut on Stephen Colbert's Late Show Wednesday night. I'm still not sure how three quarters of the band look, since they were way back in the shadows for most of their televised performance. But I can tell you right now that bandleader Cole Haden is an absolute star. Last night, the camera loved him.

Model/Actriz released their new album Pirouette a few months ago, and it's one of our favorites of the year thus far. On Colbert, the group performed lead single "Cinderella," and most of the broadcast was dedicated to a single shot of Cole Haden strutting up and down a specially constructed catwalk while strobe lights erupted all around him. Haden put in a dramatic, physical performance, constantly hitting poses and big gestures. The pulsing, grinding music was a lot more abrasive than what you'll usually hear on a late-night show, and Haden sold it through sheer charisma. I must insist that you watch it below.

Pirouette is out 5/2 on True Panther/Dirty Hit.