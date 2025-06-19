Skip to Content
Watch Matt Berninger Sing “Inland Ocean” & Talk About Getting Stuck In His Character On The Daily Show

9:34 AM EDT on June 19, 2025

A few weeks ago, the National singer Matt Berninger released his solo album Get Sunk and performed "Bonnet Of Pins" on The Tonight Show. Berninger, obviously no stranger to television cameras, did another media hit last night. You wouldn't think that The Daily Show had any airtime to spare for celebrity interviews or musical performances these days, but they made the time for Berninger last night.

On last night's Daily Show, Matt Berninger sat down for a long, interesting interview with host Jordan Klepper. (I assume it was edited down for broadcast, but we get the 15-minute version on YouTube.) Berninger said that he wanted Get Sunk to be an upbeat record because he wanted to get away from his established persona: "The brand of the sad, depressing, borderline alcoholic college professor... I was getting sick of that character." He also talked about the connection between the Walkmen and Taylor Swift and about his habit of writing lyrics on baseballs, which sounds insane.

Berninger also gave a performance, singing a stripped-down version of the Get Sunk single "Inland Ocean." The Walkman's Walter Martin, Berninger's co-writer on that song, was there to assist. Watch the interview and the performance below.

Get Sunk is out now on Book/Concord.

