The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

Clipse - "So Be It"

The headline news here is Pusha T calling out Travis Scott, warning him of the existence of some mysterious footage that could always end up on TMZ. It's a hilarious bully move, a stray swirly for a guy who has no ability to craft an effective response and who is, at best, a peripheral character in Pusha's larger resentments. In interviews, Pusha continues to double down on his criticisms, and the phrase "print can’t do justice to the disdain in Pusha’s delivery" has already entered the lexicon. But Travis Scott is ultimately immaterial to the great Clipse revival. His stardom, his existence, is merely an inconvenience to these two cold-blooded shit-talkers who are not afraid of one person on the face of the planet. Pharrell's beat, with its Arabic chants and string-swirls and backwards 808s, is hard as hell, and these guys only make sense on something that's hard as hell. It's the only way they know how to be. —Tom