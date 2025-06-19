Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Watch Beyoncé & Miley Cyrus Sing “II Most Wanted” Together For The First Time

5:28 PM EDT on June 19, 2025

One of the best-loved songs on last year's Cowboy Carter, the album that finally won Beyoncé her long-awaited Grammy for Album Of The Year, was the Miley Cyrus duet "II Most Wanted." (Indie fans, take note: Adam Granduciel, who later contributed to Cyrus' Something Beautiful, plays guitar on that track.) Now, more than a year after the album's release, Beyoncé and Miley have performed the song together in concert.

Tonight Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter tour galloped into Stade de France in the Paris suburb of Saint-Denis. Pretty deep into the setlist, Cyrus emerged through the floor, in pop-star fashion, to sing "II Most Wanted" with Beyoncé. It was the first time the two of them have done this one onstage together. Check out fan-made footage of the big moment below.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker Taught Us About Australia

December 31, 2025
News

Amyl And The Sniffers Singer Sues Photographer For Exploiting Magazine Shoot

December 31, 2025
News

More Kennedy Center Concerts Canceled Over Trump Renaming

December 30, 2025
News

Jack White Responds After Congressman Posts Fake AI Video Of Him

December 30, 2025
News

Nickelback Respond To Jack Black’s Impromptu And Imprecise Cover

December 30, 2025
News

Chappell Roan, Odessa A’zion, & Other Gen Z Stars Learn Brigitte Bardot Was Problematic

December 30, 2025