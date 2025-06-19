Watch Beyoncé & Miley Cyrus Sing “II Most Wanted” Together For The First Time

One of the best-loved songs on last year's Cowboy Carter, the album that finally won Beyoncé her long-awaited Grammy for Album Of The Year, was the Miley Cyrus duet "II Most Wanted." (Indie fans, take note: Adam Granduciel, who later contributed to Cyrus' Something Beautiful, plays guitar on that track.) Now, more than a year after the album's release, Beyoncé and Miley have performed the song together in concert.

Tonight Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter tour galloped into Stade de France in the Paris suburb of Saint-Denis. Pretty deep into the setlist, Cyrus emerged through the floor, in pop-star fashion, to sing "II Most Wanted" with Beyoncé. It was the first time the two of them have done this one onstage together. Check out fan-made footage of the big moment below.