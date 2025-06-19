Former Hypeman Sues Fat Joe For $20M, Alleges Rapper Forced Him To Perform “More Than 4,000 Sexual Acts” And Assaulted Minors

Fat Joe is facing a lawsuit from his former hypeman Terrance “T.A.” Dixon, accusing him of “coercive labor exploitation, financial fraud, sexual manipulation, violent intimidation, and psychological coercion.” Dixon also claims that as the rapper (real name Joseph Antonio Cartagena) rose to fame he suppressed, silenced, and erased Dixon’s contributions to his success. He's seeking $20 million in damages.

The complaint was filed in U.S. District Court Southern District of New York today, per Variety. Dixon is represented by Tyrone Blackburn, who's also the lead counsel in one of the many cases against Diddy, while Cartagena is represented by celebrity criminal attorney Joe Tacopina, who has defended A$AP Rocky, Donald Trump, and Michael Jackson. Dixon served as Cartagena's hypeman for 16 years, also providing lyrics and backing vocals to some tracks.

The most shocking claims in the lawsuit are that Dixon “personally witnessed [Cartagena] engage in sexual relations with children who were fifteen and sixteen years old.” He lists three Jane Does, one of whom is a 16-year-old Dominican girl in New York, who “in exchange for cash, clothing, and payment of her cell phone bill … would [perform] oral sex and other sexual acts” on Cartagena.

In the complaint, Dixon alleges Cartagena forced him “into humiliating situations, including sex acts performed under duress and surveillance, accompanied by threats of abandonment in foreign countries if [he] refused compliance.” Dixon estimates “he was coerced into more than 4,000 sexual acts to maintain his standing within the Enterprise.”

The suit says the second minor is a Caucasian female and not a United States citizen. “[Cartagena] began having sexual relations with Minor Doe 2 when she was 15 years old after a concert overseas. Defendant flew Minor Doe 2 to New York City and Miami, Florida, on multiple occasions. Due to Minor Doe 2’s body being adolescent and not fully formed, Defendant paid for her to get a Brazilian Butt Lift. Minor Doe 2 eventually left Defendant and is now married to a professional athlete.” The third minor is a Latina female who “met the defendant when she was 15 years old, turning 16.”

“Defendant was in love with Minor Doe 3," the lawsuit says. "He even contemplated leaving his wife. The Defendant paid all Minor Doe 3’s bills and even took her overseas to his tour stops. He brought her to Florida and would put her up in a condo he rented a few blocks from his house with his wife." It continues, "In a recorded conversation, Minor Doe 3 and her 15-year-old cousin describe in detail to Plaintiff how ‘inappropriate’ it was for Defendant, who was in his late 30s at the time, to be fawning over children.”

The suit also includes Pete “Pistol Pete” Torres and Richard “Rich Player” Jospitre as defendants. The complaint refers to them as key associates in Fat Joe’s “criminal enterprise,” asserting civil claims for violations of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act and the Racketeer Influenced And Corrupt Organizations Act (aka civil RICO) in addition to related violations under New York and Florida law including “unjust enrichment, quantum meruit, fraudulent concealment, fraud, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and money laundering.”

Jay-Z’s Roc Nation is named in the suit for allegedly partaking in “concealing, transferring, and manipulating” Dixon’s authorship rights and royalty interests and sought to intimidate, harass, and obstruct his claims against Cartagena, Torres, and Jospitre.

Other accusations against Cartagena include committing financial fraud and wage theft as well as using death threats and intimidation tactics to silence Dixon, such as social media messages like, "You love your family, right?” and “Fall back in 48 hours.”

Dixon claims he endured “a wide spectrum of sexual coercion, psychological control, forced exhibitionism, and surveillance-based humiliation, including being compelled to perform sex acts under observation, being filmed, or directed by [Fat Joe] in the presence of others — tactics designed to control Plaintiff’s body, erode his autonomy, and ensure silence.” The suit continues, “These sex-based abuses were not private, incidental, or isolated. They were integral to the enterprise’s culture of dominance and humiliation, enforced by Defendant’s associates such as Pistol Pete, JB, and others, and sustained across numerous tour locations including Miami, North Carolina, Germany, Spain, and Wisconsin.”

The suit comes months after Cartagena sued Dixon for extortion and defamation.

If you or someone you know is undergoing sexual abuse, please visit rainn.org or contact the National Sexual Assault Helpline at 1-800-656-4673.