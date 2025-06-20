Skip to Content
Yawn Mower – “Geothermal Springs”

9:46 AM EDT on June 20, 2025

Mary Dorsi

I Just Can’t Wait To Die is an awesome title for an album, especially when the songs are pretty wholesome. It comes from New Jersey band Yawn Mower, who have another preview from the album today. The anthemic lead single "Rascal" had a little edge to it, but this new one "Geothermal Springs" is straight-up uplifting and fun.

“Biff’s girlfriend went to Iceland a few years ago on a photography trip,” Mike Chick explains about the song, continuing:

When we were talking about it, I came up with the line, "Wish that I was with you for the foss," kind of like a postcard you would get in the mail. (Foss means waterfall in Icelandic). The rest of the song is pretty salt of the Earth, actually talking about ordering Chinese food, taking your little sister to the arcade and mall, and gardening. All the things I was doing the day I was working on the lyrics. Except the hot air balloon part. I didn’t ride a balloon that day (or ever).

The Weezer influence that leaked into "Rascal" is still present on this one as well, and the exuberant clamor also reminds me of Pup. Just a little warning: There are some ska moments. Check it out below.

I Just Can’t Wait To Die is out 8/15 via Mint 4000.

