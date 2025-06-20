PinkPantheress Finally Releases “Close To You,” Announces North American Residencies

PinkPantheress shared Fancy That in May, and we named it one of the best albums of the year. Now the pop sensation is already back to officially put out an unreleased fan-favorite tune called "Close To You."

At an event at NYC's Clubhouse for the Fancy That release, PinkPantheress explained the story behind why she was taking so long to unveil "Close To You":

I did “Close To You” in 2021 when I was like, nineteen, and genuinely, when I made that song I thought it was such a chop, I cannot tell you. No, is it a chop? Is it actually a chop? It’s not a chop. It’s not a chop, but then I thought to myself, “The fans aren’t gonna like this one” because I thought it was just so simple and I thought, “No, this isn’t complex enough for people to really —” oh my God, but the fact that people have told me ‘cause you know the first person to tell me how much it — so obviously, I’ve been hearing your calls. I’ve had it, yes, okay, you’ll get the song, you’re getting the song. I mean, this is actually meant to be for just us in this room, but yes, you’re getting the song. And I’ll put it up, and you know what else for me 'cause this is the one thing I get the most from my diehard fans from day one, is they’re like, “When you release it, you’ll change the mix and you’ll add shit” and I’m like, “I get it.” The thing is, I’m a perfectionist, right? So “Close To You,” this is a demo, so I wanna wake it up and I wanna add this, this, this, but I’m gonna release it as it’s intended on the YouTube for whoever found it and posted it, and that’s my promise to you.

Earlier this week she announced nine North American residency-style tour dates; check them out below along with "Close To You."

TOUR DATES:

10/24 - Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

10/25 - Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

10/27 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

10/29 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

11/01 - Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

11/05 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

11/06 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

11/12 - San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

11/13 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater