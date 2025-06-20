Kerosene Heights Announce New Album Blame It On The Weather: Hear “New Tattoo”

With albums like Charmer's Downpour and First Day Back's Forward, the emo scene is having a good year. Now it's getting better with the announcement of Kerosene Heights' new record Blame It On The Weather.

The Asheville band put out "Waste My Time" last month, whose mathy, raucous guitars and occasional screams brought to mind the amazingly deranged energy of Glocca Morra. "New Tattoo," released yesterday (June 18), takes everything up a notch, about as turbulent as Joyce Manor's classic "Heart Tattoo." Here's what vocalist and guitarist Chance Smith said about the song:

"New Tattoo" made it onto the album at the very last minute. I wrote it 2 weeks before we left for the studio and we had never played it together prior to recording it. I got married this year and the song is about that. I’m asking to be a permanent part of you for the rest of your life, like a tattoo.

Along with Smith, Kerosene Heights has guitarist Justin Franklin, bassist Elle Thompson, and drummer Benji Bennis. Hear "New Tattoo" below.

Blame It On The Weather is out 8/15 via SideOneDummy.