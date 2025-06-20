Sofia Kourtesis – “Canela Pura”

Last month, Sofia Kourtesis shared she's releasing a new EP titled Volver this summer via Ninja Tune. It's her first new music since 2023's fantastic album Madres. We've heard the lead single "Unidos" with Daphni, and today, we get the second single "Canela Pura."

"'Canela Pura' is about sensual colourful love," she shared about the single. "A love that is new, funny and maybe a bit secretive. It’s about connecting with a human in a playful way. The song expresses a part of myself I’m still getting to know, as I explore through music and experiment with new sounds.”

Volver pays tribute to the entire LGBTQ+ community and the incredible trans women that she's met over the last few years. "Their bravery and existence in a world full of hate and danger, they find a way to bring the lights to the most vulnerable communities, specifically those that are behind the walls of terrible corruption in the Latino America Security and Health System," she shared.

It's EXTREMELY important to note that only a few days ago the already limited rights of the trans community have suffered a massive loss with the verdict of United States v. Skrmetti. The decision upholds Tennessee’s law that bars transgender minors from obtaining gender-affirming medical care. On top of that, this cruel administration announced that a subsection of the National Youth Suicide hotline catered to LGBTQ+ youth is shutting down in 30 days. All of this is insanely fucked up, and even more sinister that it's happening during Pride.

As Kourtesis' provides, it's imperative to show up and provide love to the LGBTQ+ community, particularly the trans community. Words can't contain how much this world needs you. We are nothing without you.

Listen to "Canela Pura."