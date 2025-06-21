Check Out Jesus Lizard’s David Yow In The Toxic Avenger Red Band Trailer

Last year the Jesus Lizard reunited for the release of Rack, their first album in 26 years. Vocalist David Yow has also been busy acting in the forthcoming Toxic Avenger reboot, and he's in the new red band trailer.

Yow plays Guthrie Stockins, acting alongside Kevin Bacon, Elijah Wood, and Jacob Tremblay in the Macon Blair-directed film. Here's the synopsis: “When a downtrodden janitor, Winston Gooze, is exposed to a catastrophic toxic accident, he’s transformed into a new kind of hero: The Toxic Avenger. Now, Toxie must rise from outcast to savior, taking on ruthless corporate overlords and corrupt forces who threaten his son, his friends, and his community. In a world where greed runs rampant… justice is best served radioactive.”

The reboot was apparently shot in 2021 and completed in 2023, but it's finally coming out in August. Yow previously acted in last month's A Desert, last year's Cover Your Ears documentary, 2022's Dinner In America, 2019's Rattlesnake, and other pictures. There were earlier trailers for The Toxic Avenger but Yow wasn't in them; watch them below alongside the new red band one.

The Toxic Avenger hits theaters on 8/29.