The Lemonheads Detail New Album Love Chant: Hear “In The Margin”

The Lemonheads finally made another album. Evan Dando's charming, dysfunctional fuzz-pop project has existed in one form or another since 1986, and their catalog includes a couple of the best grimy and sugary albums that came out of the '90s. The Lemonheads haven't released an album of new material since their 2006 self-titled LP, though Dando has dropped a couple of covers collections, 2009's Varshons and 2019's Varshons II, since then. Dando, the only permanent member of the Lemonheads, has a long history of disappearing for extended stretches, but he's coming back this year. He already announced that his intriguing memoir Rumors Of My Demise is coming in October, and now he's promising another Lemonheads album, too.

Last month, the Lemonheads released their single "Deep End," which Evan Dando co-wrote with his longtime collabortor Tom Morgan and which has backup vocals from longtime Lemonheads affiliate Juliana Hatfield and guitar from Dinosaur Jr.'s J Mascis. That song is on the Lemonheads' upcoming LP Love Chant, which the band recorded in Brazil, where Dando is living these days. The LP also includes contributions from the Moldy Peaches' Adam Green, the Bevis Frond's Nick Saloman, the Blake Babies' John Strohm (himself a former Lemonhead), and Erin Rae, the Nashville singer-songwriter who sang on the Lemonheads' cover for Townes Van Zandt's "Sad Cinderella" that they released as their "Deep End" B-side.

Along with the album announcement, the Lemonheads have shared another Love Chant song "In The Margin," a bleary and catchy stomper that Evan Dando co-wrote with longtime collaborator Marciana Jones. In a press release, Dando says, "I wanted to have a riffy song, so I wrote riffs all over it. The body of the song was Marciana's. It’s like a full-on eighth grade girl revenge song: 'Stupidly I left the escape plans out so they could find my way.'" Before the album comes out, the Lemonheads will head out on a long tour that'll take them across Europe and North America. Below, check out "In The Margin," the Love Chant tracklist, and the dates for that tour.

TRACKLIST:

01 "58 Second Song"

02 "Deep End"

03 "In The Margin"

04 "Wild Thing"

05 "Be-In"

06 "Cell Phone Blues"

07 "Togetherness Is All I’m After"

08 "Marauders"

09 "Love Chant"

10 "The Key Of Victory"

11 "Roky"

TOUR DATES:

8/13 - London, UK @ Rough Trade East

8/14 - Northampton, UK @ Roadmender

8/15 - Norwich, UK @ Rock N Roll Circus

8/16 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz

8/17 - Glasgow, UK @ Garage

8/19 - Belfast, Northern Ireland @ Limelight

8/20 - Limerick, Ireland @ Dolans Warehouse

8/21 - Cork, Ireland @ Cyprus Avenue

8/23 - Waterford, Ireland @ Bank Lane

8/24 - Dublin, Ireland @ Academy

8/26 - Sheffield, UK @ Foundry

8/27-28 - London, UK @ Electric Ballroom

8/29 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Debaser Strand

8/30 - Oslo, Norway @ John Dee

9/01 - Trondheim, Norway @ Byscenen

9/04 - Copenhagen, Denmark – Loppen

9/05 - Hamburg, Germany @ Molotow Club

9/06 - Stekene, Belgium @ Crammerock Festival

9/08 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg Oz

9/09 - Cologne, Germany @ Luxor

9/11 - Berlin, Germany @ Frannz Club

9/12 - Warsaw, Poland @ Proxima

9/16 - Zagreb, Croatia @ Vintage Industrial Bar

9/23 - Madrid, Spain @ Sala Wagon

9/24 - Lisbon, Portugal @ LAV2

9/26 - Barcelona, Spain @ Apolo 2

9/27 - Valencia, Spain @ Visorfest

11/11 - Birmingham, AL @ WORKPLAY

11/12 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

11/13 - Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle

11/14 - Norfolk, VA @ The Annex

11/15 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

11/16 - Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry

11/18 - Lititz, PA @ Mickey’s Black Box

11/19 - New York, NY @ Racket

11/20 - Fairfield, CT @ The Warehouse at FTC

11/21 - Woodstock, NY @Bearsville Theater

11/22 - Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall

11/23 - Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace

11/25 - Amherst, MA @ The Drake

11/26 - Boston, MA @ The Wilbur

11/28 - Syracuse, NY @ Westcott Theater

11/29 - Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

11/30 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

12/02 - Millvale, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre

12/03 - Columbus, OH – Skully’s Music Diner

12/04 - Kalamazoo, MI – Bell’s Eccentric Cafe

12/05 - Madison, WI – Majestic

12/06 - Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

12/08 - Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck

12/10 - Dallas, TX – Echo

12/11 - Houston, TX – Bad Astronaut

12/12 - Austin, TX – Mohawk

12/13 - San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

12/14 - Fort Worth, TX – Tannahill’s

12/16 - St Louis, MO – Delmar Hall

12/17 - Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

12/18 - Indianapolis, IN – Hi-Fi

12/19 - Louisville, KY – Headliners Music Hall

12/20 - Nashville, TN – Basement East

Love Chant is out 10/24 on Fire Records.