The Lemonheads Detail New Album Love Chant: Hear “In The Margin”

The Lemonheads finally made another album. Evan Dando's charming, dysfunctional fuzz-pop project has existed in one form or another since 1986, and their catalog includes a couple of the best grimy and sugary albums that came out of the '90s. The Lemonheads haven't released an album of new material since their 2006 self-titled LP, though Dando has dropped a couple of covers collections, 2009's Varshons and 2019's Varshons II, since then. Dando, the only permanent member of the Lemonheads, has a long history of disappearing for extended stretches, but he's coming back this year. He already announced that his intriguing memoir Rumors Of My Demise is coming in October, and now he's promising another Lemonheads album, too.
Last month, the Lemonheads released their single "Deep End," which Evan Dando co-wrote with his longtime collabortor Tom Morgan and which has backup vocals from longtime Lemonheads affiliate Juliana Hatfield and guitar from Dinosaur Jr.'s J Mascis. That song is on the Lemonheads' upcoming LP Love Chant, which the band recorded in Brazil, where Dando is living these days. The LP also includes contributions from the Moldy Peaches' Adam Green, the Bevis Frond's Nick Saloman, the Blake Babies' John Strohm (himself a former Lemonhead), and Erin Rae, the Nashville singer-songwriter who sang on the Lemonheads' cover for Townes Van Zandt's "Sad Cinderella" that they released as their "Deep End" B-side.
Along with the album announcement, the Lemonheads have shared another Love Chant song "In The Margin," a bleary and catchy stomper that Evan Dando co-wrote with longtime collaborator Marciana Jones. In a press release, Dando says, "I wanted to have a riffy song, so I wrote riffs all over it. The body of the song was Marciana's. It’s like a full-on eighth grade girl revenge song: 'Stupidly I left the escape plans out so they could find my way.'" Before the album comes out, the Lemonheads will head out on a long tour that'll take them across Europe and North America. Below, check out "In The Margin," the Love Chant tracklist, and the dates for that tour.
TRACKLIST:
01 "58 Second Song"
02 "Deep End"
03 "In The Margin"
04 "Wild Thing"
05 "Be-In"
06 "Cell Phone Blues"
07 "Togetherness Is All I’m After"
08 "Marauders"
09 "Love Chant"
10 "The Key Of Victory"
11 "Roky"
TOUR DATES:
8/13 - London, UK @ Rough Trade East
8/14 - Northampton, UK @ Roadmender
8/15 - Norwich, UK @ Rock N Roll Circus
8/16 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz
8/17 - Glasgow, UK @ Garage
8/19 - Belfast, Northern Ireland @ Limelight
8/20 - Limerick, Ireland @ Dolans Warehouse
8/21 - Cork, Ireland @ Cyprus Avenue
8/23 - Waterford, Ireland @ Bank Lane
8/24 - Dublin, Ireland @ Academy
8/26 - Sheffield, UK @ Foundry
8/27-28 - London, UK @ Electric Ballroom
8/29 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Debaser Strand
8/30 - Oslo, Norway @ John Dee
9/01 - Trondheim, Norway @ Byscenen
9/04 - Copenhagen, Denmark – Loppen
9/05 - Hamburg, Germany @ Molotow Club
9/06 - Stekene, Belgium @ Crammerock Festival
9/08 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg Oz
9/09 - Cologne, Germany @ Luxor
9/11 - Berlin, Germany @ Frannz Club
9/12 - Warsaw, Poland @ Proxima
9/16 - Zagreb, Croatia @ Vintage Industrial Bar
9/23 - Madrid, Spain @ Sala Wagon
9/24 - Lisbon, Portugal @ LAV2
9/26 - Barcelona, Spain @ Apolo 2
9/27 - Valencia, Spain @ Visorfest
11/11 - Birmingham, AL @ WORKPLAY
11/12 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
11/13 - Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle
11/14 - Norfolk, VA @ The Annex
11/15 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
11/16 - Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry
11/18 - Lititz, PA @ Mickey’s Black Box
11/19 - New York, NY @ Racket
11/20 - Fairfield, CT @ The Warehouse at FTC
11/21 - Woodstock, NY @Bearsville Theater
11/22 - Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall
11/23 - Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace
11/25 - Amherst, MA @ The Drake
11/26 - Boston, MA @ The Wilbur
11/28 - Syracuse, NY @ Westcott Theater
11/29 - Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
11/30 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
12/02 - Millvale, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre
12/03 - Columbus, OH – Skully’s Music Diner
12/04 - Kalamazoo, MI – Bell’s Eccentric Cafe
12/05 - Madison, WI – Majestic
12/06 - Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line
12/08 - Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck
12/10 - Dallas, TX – Echo
12/11 - Houston, TX – Bad Astronaut
12/12 - Austin, TX – Mohawk
12/13 - San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger
12/14 - Fort Worth, TX – Tannahill’s
12/16 - St Louis, MO – Delmar Hall
12/17 - Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
12/18 - Indianapolis, IN – Hi-Fi
12/19 - Louisville, KY – Headliners Music Hall
12/20 - Nashville, TN – Basement East
Love Chant is out 10/24 on Fire Records.